Thiruvananthapuram to become education capital, says mayor

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Explaining his vision for the state capital in the next five years, Mayor K Sreekumar said that Thiruvananthapuram will also be the capital of education. He was speaking at the City Development Seminar held as part of Vikasanolsavam organised by the District Planning Committee on Thursday.

“The city’s development will be inclusive of all sections of society. We will focus on accessibility to education even as we move forward with our development goals. The city’s heritage will be protected even as the development plans made in the master plan for the city are implemented.

Development of infrastructure, waste management and planned development have to be the key areas of focus in the next five years,” said the mayor.The city corporation is already including school students in many activities, including waste management efforts. In fact, the cycle brigade of the civic body

comprising school students leads the waste management campaigns of the corporation. Training differently-abled students in skills through NULM and providing provisions for financially backward students are all part of the efforts in the education sector.

Expanding classroom libraries and making the students participate in corporation-level events are the steps taken to make the city the capital of education.

Meanwhile, in his vision for the capital city, S M Vijayanand, Finance Commission chairman, said there should be measures to evaluate air quality. “There is also a need for local investors’ meet for this,” he said.

More playgrounds, new mechanisms in place to ensure the health of youth and bringing in modern education methods were the suggestions put forward by Joy Elamon in his ‘New Kerala and Youth’ presentation as part of the city development seminar.