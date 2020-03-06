This nurse lent a hand to a hapless man on that fateful day

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The heartless approach of KSRTC employees who called a lightning strike on Wednesday cost the life of Surendran, a commuter. But on the day of utter chaos, Renju V, a critical care nurse of PRS Hospital, emerged the real hero as she lent a helping hand to Surendran in his final moments.

Despite undergoing mental trauma of waiting for hours at the East Fort bus stand due to the flash strike, Renju demonstrated genuine compassion by providing hands-only CPR (cardiopulmonary resuscitation) to save Surendran who had collapsed. But, her efforts turned out to be in vain as Surendran breathed his last at the General Hospital due to heart-related ailments.

As accolades poured in from various quarters, she told TNIE that she had done nothing but her part in saving a life. “I was on my way home to Nettayam after my night shift. It was then that the flash strike was called by the unions. He was standing beside me. Suddenly, he collapsed. I presumed what his condition was and immediately started hands-only CPR,” said Renju.

According to her, the ambulance arrived at the scene within 10 minutes. As she had to rush home to attend to an emergency matter, Renju didn’t board the ambulance. It was after reaching her house that she came to know about the death of Surendran.

While lauding the efforts of Renju, PRS Hospital authorities said they would donate an automated external defibrillator for the KSRTC stand in East Fort.