Corporation to deploy 66 new portable aerobic bins

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Taking one step closer to the decentralised waste management at source, the corporation has placed 66 new portable aerobic bins in the city. Mayor K Sreekumar inaugurated the bins at Kalladimugham on Friday. The `1-crore worth project will help in waste management at a community level.

As of now, the city has 154 portable aerobic bins. Apart from this, the corporation also has 414 Thumboormuzhi-model aerobic bins which are functional in 54 locations across the corporation limit.

Portable aerobic bins are mostly for regions that lack sufficient space for a permanent aerobic bin and also in the event of huge celebrations and gatherings.

Mayor K Sreekumar said the corporation plans to launch 144 more aerobic bins in centres where Material Recovery Facility (MRFs) are also there. A total of 200 new portable bins are also in the plan. The newly inaugurated bins will be made available on the Attukal Pongala premises.

The corporation is now distributing the organic manure created through the waste decomposition in the bins. With the new bins, the corporation expects increased bio-degradable waste treatment and more manure in turn to supply to the farmers. Corporation health standing committee chairperson I P Binu was also present.