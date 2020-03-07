Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

‘IAS officers upset over improper transfers’

Revenue Principal Secretary Dr V Venu’s protest against the transfer of a junior IAS officer is just the tip of the iceberg, it seems.

Published: 07th March 2020 07:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th March 2020 07:03 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Revenue Principal Secretary Dr V Venu’s protest against the transfer of a junior IAS officer is just the tip of the iceberg, it seems.

In his letter to the chief secretary and the offices of the chief minister and revenue minister, Venu said the abrupt transfer of his deputy and Survey Director V R Premkumar was without consulting him. The officer has threatened to go on leave if his junior is not reinstated.  

A large section of IAS officers is unhappy over the improper transfer and postings of officers, said a senior officer. “Though some cite political reasons for the transfer, we are concerned about the chief secretary’s lack of interest in keeping up the morale of junior officers,” he said.

In his letter, Venu said the abrupt transfer would not only demotivate him but also send a negative signal to IAS officers in sensitive and responsible positions.

According to Venu, Premkumar executed his duties properly. He urged the chief secretary to take up the matter with the chief minister and the Cabinet and reinstate him.

Disgruntled officers have asked the IAS Association office-bearers to convene an emergency meeting to discuss the issue.

They want the association to pass a resolution asking the government to ensure the minimum tenure of two years to officers. They also want the Civil Services Board to take a call on such transfers. Premkumar, during his tenure as Devikulam sub-collector, had cancelled the controversial land title of Joice George, MP.

Stay up to date on all the latest Thiruvananthapuram news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
People wear masks as they stand in a queue for COVID-19 screening at Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital in New Delhi (Left: Dr T Jacob John )
Summer may not contain spread of coronavirus, says top virologist
Rain falls on the Sydney Cricket Ground delaying the start of the Women's T20 World Cup cricket semifinal matches in Sydney, Thursday, March 5, 2020. (Photo | AP)
Women's T20 WC: India advance to final after England match washed out
People wearing a protective mask in the wake of novel coronavirus or COVID-19 outbreak at Safderjung Hospital in New Delhi on Wednesday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Trade impact of virus for India estimated at 348 million dollars: UN
Ganesan
This TN man has been clearing dead bodies from train tracks for 40 years

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Congress Party led by Rahul Gandhi staging a protest demonstration demanding resignation of Home Minister Amit Shah at Parliament house in New Delhi on Friday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Rahul Gandhi leads protest against suspension of Congress MPs as LS disrupted over Delhi riots
Women's Day 2020: Telangana women cops shake a leg to Bollywood music near Charminar
Gallery
K Anbazhagan was one of the founding members of the DMK and a close confidant of M Karunanidhi. He was a Lok Sabha member, Rajya Sabha member, MLA, Minister and DMK's general secretary for over 40 years. (Photo | EPS)
Professor, writer, orator: Here are some rare pictures of staunch Dravidian K Anbazhagan
A gifted singer, a natural comedian, a remarkable performer... Kalabhavan Mani worked his way up the ladder establishing his place in the hearts of Malayalis. A man who inspired many from poor backgrounds to dream big, Mani's untimely demise at the age of
Kalabhavan Mani death anniversary: 9 movies that keep him eternally close to Malayali hearts
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp