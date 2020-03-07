‘IAS officers upset over improper transfers’

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Revenue Principal Secretary Dr V Venu’s protest against the transfer of a junior IAS officer is just the tip of the iceberg, it seems.

In his letter to the chief secretary and the offices of the chief minister and revenue minister, Venu said the abrupt transfer of his deputy and Survey Director V R Premkumar was without consulting him. The officer has threatened to go on leave if his junior is not reinstated.

A large section of IAS officers is unhappy over the improper transfer and postings of officers, said a senior officer. “Though some cite political reasons for the transfer, we are concerned about the chief secretary’s lack of interest in keeping up the morale of junior officers,” he said.

In his letter, Venu said the abrupt transfer would not only demotivate him but also send a negative signal to IAS officers in sensitive and responsible positions.

According to Venu, Premkumar executed his duties properly. He urged the chief secretary to take up the matter with the chief minister and the Cabinet and reinstate him.

Disgruntled officers have asked the IAS Association office-bearers to convene an emergency meeting to discuss the issue.

They want the association to pass a resolution asking the government to ensure the minimum tenure of two years to officers. They also want the Civil Services Board to take a call on such transfers. Premkumar, during his tenure as Devikulam sub-collector, had cancelled the controversial land title of Joice George, MP.