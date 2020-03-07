Last-minute preparations in full swing for Attukal Pongala

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The government-level pre-parations for the Attukal Pongala to be held on Monday are in final stages. Work is under way on setting up street lamps, emergency treatment, ambulance, food safety, drinking water, parking, e-toilet and the like.

An extensive security system has been set up with surveillance cameras in place throughout the city. For Pongala, the corporation has hired 1,500 temporary workers.

In addition to the vehicles of the municipal corporation, vehicles will be availed of on a contract basis. Attukal Pongala is being celebrated with strict implementation of Green Protocol, this year. This is also the first Pongala after the complete ban on single-use plastic.

Food safety commissioner A R Ajayakumar said night checks are now strictly done in restaurants and hotels in the city’s major centres in connection with Attukal Pongala. A total of 14 squads of 54 food security officers are participating in the inspection. The food safety commissioner said inspection would continue till March 10. Public can also complain about food security-related issues over phones: 18004251125, 8943346181, 8943346195, 7593862806.

KWA installs new pipes

Kerala Water Authority (KWA) announced that all preparations have been completed to facilitate drinking water for the Pongala. Around 1,270 temporary drinking water taps have been installed in the city for Pongala purposes.

Drinking water will be provided in tanker lorries to the water tanks set up in Pongala areas. Fifty showers have also been installed at the Attukal area. The Pongala areas have been divided into four areas: Attukal, Fort, Chalai and Sreevaraham. A special team will work 24-hour for maintenance of these pipes and other kiosks. In addition, vending points will be set up at PTP Nagar and Filter House to provide drinking water to the kiosks will be set up by Thiruvananthapuram Corporation. A vending point is also being installed in the Iranimuttom tank near Attukal. KWA has sanctioned `92.62 lakh for 25 works to clean drainage pipes and manholes in Pongala areas.

Volunteers for Pongala day

The district administration has deployed more than 250 volunteers to help facilitate the Attukal Pongala. They will help various government departments connected with the Pongala. This is the first time such a system is being introduced. Their work will be at 15 points in the city. They are designated as the District Disaster Management Authority Task Force. For this purpose, the district administration has utilised the services of college students. Those interested in working as a volunteer can further register through the District Collector’s Facebook page. For more information, contact: 9633096769.

Register as a volunteer

