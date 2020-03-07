Milch cow procurement to be promoted

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In a bid to promote dairy farming, Milma’s Thiruvananthapuram Regional Cooperative Milk Producers’ Union has started a `40-crore loan scheme for purchasing milch cows.

According to Dairy Development Minister K Raju, as many as 6,400 cows can be bought using the facility.

Dairy farmers in Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Alappuzha and Pathanamthitta will benefit from the scheme.

“The government will provide `77 crore to the dairy sector under Rebuild Kerala this year,” the minister said. According to him, the measures will help the state achieve self-sustainability in milk production.

The shortage in milk procurement was a major concern for Milma, after the neighbouring states cut short the supply.