45 lakh women expected to take part in Attukal Pongala festival on Monday

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The capital will host the Attukal Pongala, touted to be the world’s biggest gathering of women, on Monday. The temple trust expects about 45 lakh women to participate in the ritual. In the wake of COVID-19 threat, the health department has asked women with illness symptoms not to attend the festival, besides other instructions.

Devotees have already started booking space for their hearths by placing bricks on the temple premises and footpaths. Those from far off places have started pouring into the city in buses and trains. The arrangements for the festival are complete, said office-bearers of the temple trust. It would comply with all directions of the Health Department in the wake of COVID-19 threat. “At present, we have been instructed to enhance sanitation. Almost all arrangements are made to help the devotees perform the ritual with satisfaction,” said trust chairman K Sasidharan Nair.

The trust office-bearers said more number of temporary toilets will be set up for the convenience of the devotees. Police have been asked to deploy a sufficient number of personnel to ensure the safety of women. About 3,000 cops will be deployed for safety and traffic arrangements. Various rounds of review meetings were held with the attendance of devaswom minister and district collector.

Pongala rituals

The rituals associated with the pongala offering will start at 9.45 am. After the ‘sudha punyaha’ ritual, temple thantri Thekkedath Parameswaran Vasudevan Bhattathiripad will hand over a lamp to chief priest P Easwaran Namboodiri, who will light the hearth in the thidappalli.Easwaran Namboodiri will hand over the lamp to the co-chief priest. The latter will light the pongala hearths in the valiya thidappally and the pandara aduppu, the hearth set up near the flag mast. Crackers will be burst during the lighting of the ‘pandara aduppu’, signalling devotees lined up on the temple premises and the numerous roads to light up their hearths. The sanctification of the pongala will be held at 2.10 p.m.

Kuthiyottam to be held

About 830 boys are participating in the Kuthiyottam ritual. Their ceremonial procession to the Sastha temple at Manacaud will be held at night.The ten-day festival will conclude on Tuesday night with the ‘kaappazhikkal’ and ‘guruthi’ rituals at 9.20 pm and 12.30 am the next day.

COVID-19 threat: No need to panic, says min

T’Puram: Dismissing the concerns with regard to holding the Attukal pongala festival amid COVID-19 threat, health minister K K Shailaja said there is no such scenario in the state that warrants to ban festivals and mass gatherings. However, the minister had a word of caution as she requested those with symptoms, including fever, sore throat, running nose and dyspnea, to keep themselves away from festivals and crowds. Speaking to media persons here, she said adequate arrangements have been made for the smooth conduct of the festival. “At present, there is no alarming situation in the state. However, people should remain cautious and have to follow the Health Department’s instructions. Awareness messages will be provided to devotees through the public address system. Temple trust will ensure necessary arrangement for the same,” she said.

Instructions to devotees

The trust has asked devotees to avoid the use of unbaked clay bricks for hearths. All types of plastic materials, covers and paper cups should be avoided and steel wares should be used instead. The pongala hearth should not be set up on tiled footpaths. Devotees are also advised not to wear gold ornaments. Organisations and individuals distributing food and water to devotees should obtain prior permission of the police and food safety departments.