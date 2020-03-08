Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

45 lakh women expected to take part in Attukal Pongala festival on Monday

Devotees from far off places have started pouring into the city in buses and trains; Health Department asks women with symptoms of illnesss not to attend the fest in the wake of COVID-19 threat 

Published: 08th March 2020 07:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th March 2020 07:06 AM   |  A+A-

A senior citizen praying during the deeparadhana ritual at the Attukal Devi Temple in Thiruvananthapuram on Saturday | vincent pulickal

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:  The capital will host the Attukal Pongala, touted to be the world’s biggest gathering of women, on Monday. The temple trust expects about 45 lakh women to participate in the ritual. In the wake of COVID-19 threat, the health department has asked women with illness symptoms not to attend the festival, besides other instructions. 

Devotees have already started booking space for their hearths by placing bricks on the temple premises and footpaths. Those from far off places have started pouring into the city in buses and trains. The arrangements for the festival are complete, said office-bearers of the temple trust. It would comply with all directions of the Health Department in the wake of COVID-19 threat. “At present, we have been instructed to enhance sanitation. Almost all arrangements are made to help the devotees perform the ritual with satisfaction,” said trust chairman K Sasidharan Nair.

The trust office-bearers said more number of temporary toilets will be set up for the convenience of the devotees. Police have been asked to deploy a sufficient number of personnel to ensure the safety of women.  About 3,000 cops will be deployed for safety and traffic arrangements. Various rounds of review meetings were held with the attendance of devaswom minister and district collector. 

Pongala rituals
The rituals associated with the pongala offering will start at 9.45 am. After the ‘sudha punyaha’ ritual, temple thantri Thekkedath Parameswaran Vasudevan Bhattathiripad will hand over a lamp to chief priest P Easwaran Namboodiri, who will light the hearth in the thidappalli.Easwaran Namboodiri will hand over the lamp to the co-chief priest. The latter will light the pongala hearths in the valiya thidappally and the pandara aduppu, the hearth set up near the flag mast. Crackers will be burst during the lighting of the ‘pandara aduppu’, signalling devotees lined up on the temple premises and the numerous roads to light up their hearths. The sanctification of the pongala will be held at 2.10 p.m. 

Kuthiyottam to be held

About 830 boys are participating in the Kuthiyottam ritual. Their ceremonial procession to the Sastha temple at Manacaud will be held at night.The ten-day festival will conclude on Tuesday night with the ‘kaappazhikkal’ and ‘guruthi’ rituals at 9.20 pm and 12.30 am the next day. 

COVID-19 threat: No need to panic, says min
T’Puram: Dismissing the concerns with regard to holding the Attukal pongala festival amid COVID-19 threat, health minister K K Shailaja said there is no such scenario in the state that warrants to ban festivals and mass gatherings. However, the minister had a word of caution as she requested those with symptoms, including fever, sore throat, running nose and dyspnea, to keep themselves away from festivals and crowds. Speaking to media persons here, she said adequate arrangements have been made for the smooth conduct of the festival. “At present, there is no alarming situation in the state. However, people should remain cautious and have to follow the Health Department’s instructions. Awareness messages will be provided to devotees through the public address system. Temple trust will ensure necessary arrangement for the same,” she said.

Instructions to devotees
The trust has asked devotees to avoid the use of unbaked clay bricks for hearths. All types of plastic materials, covers and paper cups should be avoided and steel wares should be used instead. The pongala hearth should not be set up on tiled footpaths. Devotees are also advised not to wear gold ornaments. Organisations and individuals distributing food and water to devotees should obtain prior permission of the police and food safety departments. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Thiruvananthapuram news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
People wear masks as they stand in a queue for COVID-19 screening at Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital in New Delhi (Left: Dr T Jacob John )
Summer may not contain spread of coronavirus, says top virologist
Rain falls on the Sydney Cricket Ground delaying the start of the Women's T20 World Cup cricket semifinal matches in Sydney, Thursday, March 5, 2020. (Photo | AP)
Women's T20 WC: India advance to final after England match washed out
People wearing a protective mask in the wake of novel coronavirus or COVID-19 outbreak at Safderjung Hospital in New Delhi on Wednesday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Trade impact of virus for India estimated at 348 million dollars: UN
Ganesan
This TN man has been clearing dead bodies from train tracks for 40 years

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Congress Party led by Rahul Gandhi staging a protest demonstration demanding resignation of Home Minister Amit Shah at Parliament house in New Delhi on Friday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Rahul Gandhi leads protest against suspension of Congress MPs as LS disrupted over Delhi riots
Women's Day 2020: Telangana women cops shake a leg to Bollywood music near Charminar
Gallery
The Bharat Ratna is India’s highest civilian award and recognises ‘exceptional service/performance of the highest order’.
Meet the only five women who have been awarded the Bharat Ratna
A story of rags to riches is always nice to hear but to be the hero in the story is difficult. These 10 women sportswoman have endured enormous challenges to achieve records in their respective fields which will inspire generations. Take a look at the sto
10 inspiring Indian sportswomen who triumphed against all odds
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp