Airports, Railways set to celebrate Women’s Day

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Celebrating women, the Air Traffic Management at Trivandrum airport will operate air traffic services with all-women Air Traffic Controllers (ATCOs) team from 7am to 1pm on Sunday. They will control all flight landings and take-offs from Trivandrum during this period. The all women ATCOs will also control the flight operations for Cochin, Madurai, Coimbatore, Trichy, Agatti and Tuticorin airports which comes under Trivandrum Area Control Jurisdiction. In addition to that the en-route overflying flights operating from Colombo and South East Asian Countries like Singapore and Malaysia to Gulf and European Sector and vice-versa will be controlled by them.

Movements from various military airports like INS Garuda, INS Parundu (Ramnad), Sulur Airforce Station are also being controlled from Trivandrum Area Control to a stipulated height. At present, 16 women air traffic controllers, including ATC instructors, radar controllers, aerodrome controllers, procedural and alpha controllers are providing air traffic services and ensuring safety of aircraft operations at their assigned jurisdiction.

Woman loco pilots in Venad Express

The Railways has also decided to celebrate women’s day in its own unique way, with the Venad Express being completely run by women for the day from loco pilots to the guard. On Sunday, the Venad Express which starts from Thiruvananthapuram will get its all women crew by 10.15 am when it reaches Ernakulam. T P Dorothy will be the loco-pilot and Vidya Das will be the assistant loco pilot. Women will also be assigned to the task of pointsmen, gatekeeper and track women. In addition, they will control ticket booking office, information centre, signal, carriage and wagon. Safety measures will be taken by women staff of Railway Protection force.

Woman officers to function as SHOs

T’Puram: On the occasion of International Women’s Day, majority of police stations in the state will have women personnel as Station House Officers (SHO) on Sunday. An order in this regard was issued by the Police Headquarters on Friday. Chief Minister will be escorted by woman commandos who will also remain on guard duty at his official Cliff House residence. The CM’s office in North Block of the Secretariat will be guarded by woman police officers. Woman inspectors and sub-inspectors will head the stations where they are posted. In the case of stations with no woman officers, those from neighbouring stations will be deployed. Senior woman civil police officers will also be deployed if necessary.