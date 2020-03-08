Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Flash strike: MVD to cancel licence of drivers

Published: 08th March 2020 07:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th March 2020 07:05 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Motor Vehicles Department (MVD) on Saturday initiated steps to cancel the licence of 18 KSRTC drivers over their involvement in Wednesday’s flash strike, which had thrown normal life into disarray and caused major traffic snarls. The private bus, on account of which the issue began in the first place, will also have its permit cancelled for speeding 14 times, according to the CCTV footage, cutting the route numerous times and cancelling trips. 

The RTO has served a show-cause notice on the drivers as a preliminary step before taking action. Transport Minister A K Saseendran said as soon as details of all the drivers who staged the strike are received, they will face similar action. 

Additionally, KSRTC has served a show-cause notice on 140 staff members in connection with the flash strike. The notice was issued by KSRTC executive director (Vigilance) to drivers and conductors from the city, Peroorkada, Vikas Bhavan, Pappanamcode, Nedumangad, Vizhinjam, Kaniyapuram, Vellanad and Thiruvananthapuram central depots. Notices were served on 70 drivers and 70 conductors. They are charged with haphazard parking in East Fort, disrupting trips, causing travel difficulties, death of a person due to the difficulties caused thus and denting the image of KSRTC.

The employees have been given seven days to respond. The strike was called by KSRTC workers without prior notice against the arrest of three KSRTC employees in the city, including the district transport officer, after a spat with a private bus operator at East Fort. The KSRTC officers had stopped a private bus for switching routes illegally and for making long halts beyond permitted time period. The strike, which began by 10am, was called off only by 3pm on Wednesday. By then a man, Surendran, died after he suffered a blackout.

