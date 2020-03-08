One-day homes to be opened in all districts

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: On the eve of International Women’s Day, Kerala opened its first one-day home for women who visit the city. Children up to 12 years accompanying their mothers can also stay here. Social Justice Minister K K Shailaja inaugurated the one-day home at Thampanoor on Saturday. The minister said more such homes will be set up in all districts soon.

“The one-day home will help women who reach the city for various purposes as well as mothers. The ‘Ente Koodu’ project we started, which provides a safe stay for women arriving in the city at night, has proved to be successful. This has prompted the government to introduce one-day homes,” said the minister. The one-day home has been set up on the eighth floor of Thampanoor bus terminal.

“Several generations of women struggled hard to get the freedom we have now. Even now, women are not completely free. Women are not able to travel at night without fear or live freely and safely. We introduced the night walks, launched Ente Koodu and now the one-day home to improve this situation. We got a good response from the public for this too,” said the minister. In the new facility, `150 will be charged for dormitories and `250 for cubicles. There are six cubicles and a dormitory which can house 25 people.