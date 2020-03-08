Traffic curbs in Capital from 2 pm on Sunday

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In connection with the Attukal Pongala, traffic restrictions will come into effect on Sunday from 2pm. It will continue till 8am on Monday. According to city police, tipper lorries, trucks, cement mixers, lorries carrying wooden logs, container lorries and others will not be allowed to enter the city limits or be parked anywhere in the city during this period.

The police also informed the public that arranging Pongala hearths over tiles on the footpath constructed by Kerala Road Fund Board is strictly prohibited. Also, from Sunday noon onwards, Manacaud Junction-Attukal Temple stretch has been declared a no-vehicle zone.

“KSRTC special service has been arranged for devotees. For the convenience of devotees returning after Pongala, KSRTC buses will be stationed at East Fort, Thampanoor, Kamaleswaram, Panavila, Killipalam, Vellayambalam and Palayam,” said the police. Police also declared Attukal-Padassery-Bund Road-Killipalam stretch and Attukal-Chirmukku-Iranimuttam-Kaladi-Maruthoorkadavu-Thiruvallam stretch as emergency route. No parking and Pongala hearths will be allowed on this route. For inquiries contact: 0471 2558731 or 2558732 or 9497975000