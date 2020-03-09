Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Day-like nights soon: Thiruvananthapuram corporation identifies spots to promote nightlife

UDF Councillor Peter Solomon said that a movement register is also necessary for the offices apart from the punching system and camera surveillance.

Published: 09th March 2020 02:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th March 2020 02:11 AM   |  A+A-

Thiruvananthapuram Corporation

Thiruvananthapuram Corporation (File photo)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The city corporation has compiled a list of places in the city where nightlife will be promoted.

The project is being implemented as part of the state government’s decision to ensure that all cities in the state have ‘day like nights’ soon, providing a safe corridor to hangout at night. Manaveeyam Veedhi, Technopark premises, airport area, Thampanoor, Vellayambalam and Kowdiar are the major centres identified in the city. The list was announced in the corporation council meeting held on Saturday.

The corporation is holding talks with various shops and hotels about keeping the establishments open throughout the night.

The corporation council also saw the opposition BJP alleging that third-party intervention was playing a leading role in the city corporation installing cameras in the main office.

“The cameras are not placed in the major locations in the office. Some are close to the toilets and even the entry to the coffee house. The departments which have been centres of corruption for long are not under camera surveillance,” said Anil Kumar K, BJP councillor.

UDF Councillor Peter Solomon said that a movement register is also necessary for the offices apart from the punching system and camera surveillance.

In response, Mayor K Sreekumar said that there is always dissent when new things are implemented. “All our recent implementations have only helped to improve the productivity of the office,” he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Thiruvananthapuram news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Thiruvananthapuram corporation Thiruvananthapuram Thiruvananthapuram nightlife
India Matters
A medic checks passengers wearing masks in the wake of novel coronavirus scare at a railway station in Guwahati Monday March 9 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Coronavirus: Number of cases rises to 43 in India, three-year-old from Kerala among those infected
A broker reacts while watching the stocks nosedive. (Photo | PTI)
Nearly Rs 5 lakh crore investor wealth wiped off in early trade as markets plunge
Very soon, these crafty canines will detect cancer, epilepsy
A story of rags to riches is always nice to hear but to be the hero in the story is difficult. These 10 women sportswoman have endured enormous challenges to achieve records in their respective fields which will inspire generations. Take a look at the sto
10 inspiring Indian sportswomen who triumphed against all odds

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Faith trumps coronavirus fears at Attukal Pongala
Going against tide: Born without hands, she beats odds to learn driving
Gallery
The Bharat Ratna is India’s highest civilian award and recognises ‘exceptional service/performance of the highest order’.
Meet the only five women who have been awarded the Bharat Ratna
A story of rags to riches is always nice to hear but to be the hero in the story is difficult. These 10 women sportswoman have endured enormous challenges to achieve records in their respective fields which will inspire generations. Take a look at the sto
10 inspiring Indian sportswomen who triumphed against all odds
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp