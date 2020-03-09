Day-like nights soon: Thiruvananthapuram corporation identifies spots to promote nightlife

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The city corporation has compiled a list of places in the city where nightlife will be promoted.

The project is being implemented as part of the state government’s decision to ensure that all cities in the state have ‘day like nights’ soon, providing a safe corridor to hangout at night. Manaveeyam Veedhi, Technopark premises, airport area, Thampanoor, Vellayambalam and Kowdiar are the major centres identified in the city. The list was announced in the corporation council meeting held on Saturday.

The corporation is holding talks with various shops and hotels about keeping the establishments open throughout the night.

The corporation council also saw the opposition BJP alleging that third-party intervention was playing a leading role in the city corporation installing cameras in the main office.

“The cameras are not placed in the major locations in the office. Some are close to the toilets and even the entry to the coffee house. The departments which have been centres of corruption for long are not under camera surveillance,” said Anil Kumar K, BJP councillor.

UDF Councillor Peter Solomon said that a movement register is also necessary for the offices apart from the punching system and camera surveillance.

In response, Mayor K Sreekumar said that there is always dissent when new things are implemented. “All our recent implementations have only helped to improve the productivity of the office,” he said.