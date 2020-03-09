Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Pongala devotees asked to abide by health department instructions

The Covid-19 scare seems to have had little effect on them. But many were cautious enough to wear a face mask.  

Published: 09th March 2020 02:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th March 2020 02:16 AM   |  A+A-

Foreign tourists taking a selfie at Thampanoor ahead of Attukal Pongala in Thiruvananthapuram

Foreign tourists taking a selfie at Thampanoor ahead of Attukal Pongala in Thiruvananthapuram. (Photo | B P Deepu, EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: It is a quarter to five at Attukal Devi temple, here. Several hundreds of people were seen waiting in queues patiently to have a darshan of their beloved goddess when the sanctum sanctorum would open for the evening pooja at 5pm.

The Covid-19 scare seems to have had little effect on them. But many were cautious enough to wear a face mask.  

As the bell rang signaling the opening of the sanctum, the devotees made loud chants in unison.

The pongala eve witnessed even more rush than the previous year, according to Ajith Kumar M A, joint secretary of the temple trust.

“We want all devotees to abide by the instructions of the health department. Those who are at risk should stay away. Those who attend should take safety precautions. Personal safety measures have a big role in preventing infection,” he said. The temple trust will take every effort to make the festival safe. “The health department has directed us to follow certain precautions such as sanitising the hand railings and other premises frequently. This is being done meticulously,” he said.

The health department had announced that it would take videos of those offering the ritual on the temple premises and public roads. The video will help identify the ‘contacts’ of a devotee if she is found to be infected later.

The pongala rituals will start at 9.45 am with the ‘sudha punyaha’. Afterwards, the temple thantri Thekkedath Parameswaran Vasudevan Bhattathiripad will hand over a lamp from the sanctum to chief priest P Easwaran Namboodiri who would light the hearth in the thidappalli.

Easwaran Namboodiri will hand over the lamp to the co-chief  priest.

The latter will light the pongala hearths in the valiya  thidappally and the pandara aduppu, the hearth set up near the  flag mast.


Crackers will be burst during the lighting of the pandara aduppu signaling devotees lined up on the temple premises and the numerous roads to light up their hearths to prepare their offering for the goddess.
The sanctification of the pongala will be held at 2.10 pm. The kuthiyottam ritual of boys will be held at night.

The health department has issued a set of instructions for devotees attending the Attukal Pongala festival on Monday. Health Minister K K Shailaja has asked devotees with symptoms of COVID-19 or those with the risk of an infection to not attend the festival.

“Persons at risk include those who recently travelled to countries where COVID-19 was reported. Foreigners, who have exclusively come for the festival, should make the offering at their residence or hotel,” stated DISHA, the government’s health information service.

Self-isolation is the real prayer for the good of the community, their family and themselves, it added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Thiruvananthapuram news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Coronavirus coronavirus scare Attukal Devi temple
India Matters
A medic checks passengers wearing masks in the wake of novel coronavirus scare at a railway station in Guwahati Monday March 9 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Coronavirus: Number of cases rises to 43 in India, three-year-old from Kerala among those infected
A broker reacts while watching the stocks nosedive. (Photo | PTI)
Nearly Rs 5 lakh crore investor wealth wiped off in early trade as markets plunge
Very soon, these crafty canines will detect cancer, epilepsy
A story of rags to riches is always nice to hear but to be the hero in the story is difficult. These 10 women sportswoman have endured enormous challenges to achieve records in their respective fields which will inspire generations. Take a look at the sto
10 inspiring Indian sportswomen who triumphed against all odds

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Faith trumps coronavirus fears at Attukal Pongala
Going against tide: Born without hands, she beats odds to learn driving
Gallery
The Bharat Ratna is India’s highest civilian award and recognises ‘exceptional service/performance of the highest order’.
Meet the only five women who have been awarded the Bharat Ratna
A story of rags to riches is always nice to hear but to be the hero in the story is difficult. These 10 women sportswoman have endured enormous challenges to achieve records in their respective fields which will inspire generations. Take a look at the sto
10 inspiring Indian sportswomen who triumphed against all odds
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp