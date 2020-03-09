'Pongala in the Time of Corona'

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Colombian novelist Gabriel García Márquez in his magnum opus 'Love in the Time of Cholera' asserts that passionate love can transcend time and death. Don't know whether it is apt to invoke here. But the conduct of annual Attukal Pongala in Thiruvananthapuram brought at least the memories of the title of an old epic novel. Only time can tell if it was a bold or wrong choice to hold annual Attukal Pongala, Thiruvananthapuram, throwing all the cautions and advice sounded by the experts to the winds.

But the enthusiasm shown by the thousands of devotees, who thronged the capital city from far off places to offer the customary Pongala feast to the deity, was overwhelming, despite the looming threat of local transmission of Corona. A cross-section of people whom TNIE spoke shared their pious feeling of being part of the long tradition at the same time expressing the anguish over spreading tentacle of the coronavirus.

For an average woman in Southern Kerala, attending Attukal Pongala, a popular women's festival which is celebrated in ancient Bhagavathy temple at Attukal in the Thiruvananthapuram is something a divine experience in their life. Sulabha P, a Kilimanoor resident who has been coming for Pongala for the past eight years, said coronavirus has not caused any fear among the people as we prayed to the goddess that nothing would happen to the devotees offering Pongala.

Saniya Rajesh from Pathanamthitta who arrived with her family on Sunday night to offer Pongala said “in fact we are a bit hesitant to go back to Pathanamthitta as five cases were confirmed there. The state government has not made adequate steps to provide sufficient number of masks to the devotees. However, she and her family was very jubilant as it was her maiden Pongala offering.

Though the state government has banned the participation of foreigners in the Pongala, a handful of foreign tourists made their presence in the Pongala. German tourists Theodora Engelhart and Carolin Gotz, who was seen roaming around freely around Attukal Temple, wonder why people are freaking out about Covid 19. They claim the media is manipulating the public and building unnecessary scare. Both of them arrived in Thiruvananthapuram by train from Kottayam after their visit to New Delhi, Nepal, Goa and Kochi.

As far as the organizers of the event, the successful conduct of Attukal Pongala is matter of pride amid the panic which has hit a feverish pitch with the conformation of five cases in Pathanamthitta. The state government, which has burnt its fingers during Sabarimala controversy by intervening to facilitate the women entry in Sabarimala, was extra cautious this time and was doing a tightrope-walk. It also remains to be seen whether holding such an event allowing thousands of people to congregate in small vicinity will backfire in the future or what follows next.

But it’s also great grit and courage for thousands from all over Kerala who braving the adversities of summer and virus outbreak piled into trains, cars, and buses and made their way to Thiruvananthapuram. And waited under the scorching sun for hours after lighting millions of fires in the makeshift hearths, cook pongala, sweet coconut rice porridge. The dish, termed as prasadam, an offering to the presiding deity, consumed by the devout after worship, is one of the most ancient alms in Hinduism.