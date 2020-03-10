Attukal Pongala: 3,500 take up cleaning

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: After lakhs of devotees left the city post-pongala, 3,500 volunteers descended on the street in an effort to clean them.

From cleaning up roads where pongala was offered to collecting bricks, volunteers toiled till 9pm to bring back some normalcy. Those involved in the cleaning operation included Corporation staff and contingency workers, the green army, councillors,Youth Action Force members and 300 volunteers who registered through Smart Trivandrum App.

They collected 54 tonnes of waste, much less than the 67 tonnes collected last year.The bricks collected will be used to a make house under LIFE Mission.