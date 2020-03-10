By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Dr Kalam Smriti International, a group of well-wishers and colleagues of former President APJ Abdul Kalam, has organised a conference on’ women’s leadership or sustainable development a global perspective’ as part of hosting the first-ever global peace inter-generational dialogue here in India.

The conference was held here on the sidelines of the International Women’s Day. Former Supreme Court Chief Justice K G Balakrishnan inaugurated the event.

Shyju David Alfi, chief executive officer of Kalam Smriti International, was the convener of the event. Former ISRO chairman G Madhavan Nair also spoke at the occasion. Global Peace Inter-Generational Dialogue, an initiative of the African Centre for the Constructive Resolution of Disputes, has been convening a series of inter-generational dialogues at 75 cities across the world facilitated through the Global Peace Secretariat, based in Durban, South Africa, and its development partners.