‘Drop Jaleel from Cabinet in wake of Governor’s remarks’

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan should drop Higher Education Minister K T Jaleel from the cabinet in the wake of Governor Arif Mohammad Khan’s adverse report against the minister.

This demand was raised by the Save University Campaign Committee, which had petitioned the governor against the minister’s action. The governor, who inquired into the complaints of illegally awarding grace marks in the APJ Abdul Kalam Technological University (KTU) issue, had termed the adalat presided over by the minister and his private secretary as a breach of university norms.

“It was found in the (governor’s) order that the government directive was illegal. In terms of the wording in the order and the admonition, the minister ought to have tendered his resignation. Having not done so, we request the Honourable Chief Minister to drop him from the council of ministers without further delay,” said R S Sasikumar, chairman, Save University Campaign Committee, in a memorandum submitted to the chief minister.