Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

‘Drop Jaleel from Cabinet in wake of Governor’s remarks’

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan should drop Higher Education Minister K T Jaleel from the cabinet in the wake of Governor Arif Mohammad Khan’s adverse report against the minister.

Published: 10th March 2020 07:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th March 2020 07:01 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan should drop Higher Education Minister K T Jaleel from the cabinet in the wake of Governor Arif Mohammad Khan’s adverse report against the minister.

This demand was raised by the Save University Campaign Committee, which had petitioned the governor against the minister’s action.  The governor, who inquired into the complaints of illegally awarding grace marks in the APJ Abdul Kalam Technological University (KTU) issue, had termed the adalat presided over by the minister and his private secretary as a breach of university norms.

“It was found in the (governor’s) order that the government directive was illegal. In terms of the wording in the order and the admonition, the minister ought to have tendered his resignation. Having not done so, we request the Honourable Chief Minister to drop him from the council of ministers without further delay,” said R S Sasikumar, chairman, Save University Campaign Committee, in a memorandum submitted to the chief minister.

Stay up to date on all the latest Thiruvananthapuram news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
A technician at newly inaugurated virology lab of victoria hospital campus in Bengaluru. (Photo | Shriram BN,EPS)
56 infected in India as nine tested positive in Kerala, Karnataka
Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani (Photo | PTI)
Mukesh Ambani slides with oil, no longer Asia's richest
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and his deputy Sachin Pilot ( File Photo | PTI)
After MP, is Rajasthan next on BJP's agenda?
Fenaz Sidheek at his vegetable stall at Kakkanad. (Photo | Express)
This Kerala man offers free veggies to the poor, unwell

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
No films in the time of Coronavirus! Kerala shuts down theatres till March 31
Image used for representation | A medical personnel wearing a protective suit to safeguard himself from coronavirus. (Photo| AFP)
Coronavirus in Kerala: Six new cases reported, over 1000 people quarantined
Gallery
In a major setback to the Congress, Jyotiraditya Scindia, one of its senior leaders, resigned from the party, saying it was time for him to move on. Over 20 MLAs loyal to Scindia have left the party so far, putting pressure on the Kamal Nath government. M
All Scindia's men: Here's the full list of Congress MLAs who deserted Kamal Nath
Bollywood celebrities on Tuesday extended heartiest greetings and good wishes to fans on the auspicious occasion of Holi.
Alia Bhatt to SRK: Bollywood stars send out colourful Holi wishes and coronavirus advice to fans
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp