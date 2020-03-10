Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Faith triumphs fear

Women from across the state arrived at the capital city to attend the annual Attukal pongala.  Their unflinching faith drove them to offer the ritual, despite the COVID-19 scare in the state

Hundreds offer pongala on the Attukal Temple premises on Monday

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Despite the state reporting five COVID-19 cases over the past two days, numerous devotees flocked to the state capital on Monday from across country for the annual Attukal pongala festival.

Reports of the virus did little to worry devotees; several were assured that their faith in the deity would protect them, while the rest took precautionary measures to celebrate the festival. While a majority wore masks, there were also complaints about the short supply of the same. 

City-based Indira Devi who has been offering pongala for the past 35 years, arrived with a mask this time. “I have religiously attended the festival for several years. The coronavirus scare didn’t deter me; I bought a mask as instructed by my children and offered pongala,” she said.  Lekha Vinodkumar, a homemaker from Kannur, has been on the lookout for preventive steps, on various media platforms. 

“This is my first time offering pongala and the experience has been wholesome. In the wake of the outbreak, I have taken necessary measures such as washing my hands regularly,” she said.  Most of the devotees were unaware of the five new cases from Pathanamthitta and one from Ernakulam that had tested positive for COVID-19. Saniya Rajesh, a Class VIII from Pathanamthitta, who was accompanying her mother, said that they reached the city on Sunday morning and were unaware of the confirmed cases in her district. She added that they were anxious to travel back. “Commuting via public transport might prove fatal. So, we are undecided about our return,” said Saniya.  

Baby K from Kilimanoor has been a regular at the festival for more than 20 years. “The festival has been a usual affair where women devotees from across the state offer pongala to the deity. I hadn’t heard of the fresh COVID-19 cases and didn’t think twice before coming for the festival,” said Baby, who reached to offer Pongala with a sprained ankle.  

Raji K and Shobana Krishnan from Thrissur had been camping since Saturday at the Statue Junction. They were also unaware of the newly confirmed COVID-19 cases and expressed that they did not know about the gravity of the situation. “We saw a few with masks but we doubt if it will be of help once we come in contact with an infected person,” said Raji. Aswathy S, an interior designer, said that though regular announcements were made by the organisers about precautionary measures, they failed to meet the demand. “Only caps and paper fans were provided. I tried procuring a mask from a few medical shops but they were out of stock,” she said. 

