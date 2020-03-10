Foreign tourists undeterred by coronavirus; attend festival

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Despite the COVID-19 scare large over the state, the authorities could do little to deter foreign tourists from entering the festival zone, where lakhs offered pongala. On Monday, several tourists were seen walking around the festival zone despite growing concern about the mass spread of the virus in Kerala.

German tourists Theodora Engelhart and Carolin Gotz, who were seen near the Attukal temple, voiced their concern over the panic in the state. “The COVID-19 virus will be unable to survive in the state due to the warm and humid climate. Those with strong immune systems will either be unaffected or can tackle the disease.

It is, however, fatal for the elderly and those with a history of illness. People are unnecessarily hysteric and spreading panic,” says Theodora, who arrived in the capital city from Kottayam. “I landed in New Delhi on February 5,” she adds.

Carolin Gotz, expressed her excitement to see the gathering at Attukal. “I haven’t seen anything like this in India. The energy is infectious and the festival is a celebration of togetherness,” says Carolin.

