Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Foreign tourists undeterred by coronavirus; attend festival

Despite the COVID-19 scare large over the state, the authorities could do little to deter foreign tourists from entering the festival zone, where lakhs offered pongala.

Published: 10th March 2020 07:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th March 2020 07:06 AM   |  A+A-

Theodora and Carolin Gotz on the premises of Attukal temple

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Despite the COVID-19 scare large over the state, the authorities could do little to deter foreign tourists from entering the festival zone, where lakhs offered pongala. On Monday, several tourists were seen walking around the festival zone despite growing concern about the mass spread of the virus in Kerala. 

German tourists Theodora Engelhart and Carolin Gotz, who were seen near the Attukal temple, voiced their concern over the panic in the state. “The COVID-19 virus will be unable to survive in the state due to the warm and humid climate. Those with strong immune systems will either be unaffected or can tackle the disease.

It is, however, fatal for the elderly and those with a history of illness. People are unnecessarily hysteric and spreading panic,” says Theodora, who arrived in the capital city from Kottayam. “I landed in New Delhi on February 5,” she adds.

Carolin Gotz, expressed her excitement to see the gathering at Attukal. “I haven’t seen anything like this in India. The energy is infectious and the festival is a celebration of togetherness,” says Carolin. 
 

Stay up to date on all the latest Thiruvananthapuram news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Foreign tourists coronavirus COVID-19
India Matters
A technician at newly inaugurated virology lab of victoria hospital campus in Bengaluru. (Photo | Shriram BN,EPS)
56 infected in India as nine tested positive in Kerala, Karnataka
Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani (Photo | PTI)
Mukesh Ambani slides with oil, no longer Asia's richest
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and his deputy Sachin Pilot ( File Photo | PTI)
After MP, is Rajasthan next on BJP's agenda?
Fenaz Sidheek at his vegetable stall at Kakkanad. (Photo | Express)
This Kerala man offers free veggies to the poor, unwell

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
No films in the time of Coronavirus! Kerala shuts down theatres till March 31
Image used for representation | A medical personnel wearing a protective suit to safeguard himself from coronavirus. (Photo| AFP)
Coronavirus in Kerala: Six new cases reported, over 1000 people quarantined
Gallery
In a major setback to the Congress, Jyotiraditya Scindia, one of its senior leaders, resigned from the party, saying it was time for him to move on. Over 20 MLAs loyal to Scindia have left the party so far, putting pressure on the Kamal Nath government. M
All Scindia's men: Here's the full list of Congress MLAs who deserted Kamal Nath
Bollywood celebrities on Tuesday extended heartiest greetings and good wishes to fans on the auspicious occasion of Holi.
Alia Bhatt to SRK: Bollywood stars send out colourful Holi wishes and coronavirus advice to fans
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp