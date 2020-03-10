Holding on to their faith in Goddess in times of despair

M S Vidyanandan By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The radiotherapy period after a breast cancer surgery is the least-preferred time for many to try out new things. But not for Pushpa Karunakaran, the 52-year-old who ventured out to the street on Monday to take part in Attukal Pongala.

Along with her sister-in-law Rukmini, she cooked rice porridge on the road in front of Medical College Hospital (MCH).“We would not have participated in this festival if not for the treatment. It was a great experience to be part of such a big event,” said Pushpa, who was all smiles.

Pushpa underwent the surgery at Regional Cancer Centre (RCC) two weeks ago and has completed five out of a total 20 sittings. The sisters hail from Vellikulangara village near Kodakara.

Over a dozen persons performing the ritual were relatives of patients admitted to MCH, Sree Avittam Thirunal (SAT), RCC and Sree Chitra Tirunal Institute for Medical Sciences and Technology (SCTIMST) hospitals.

Pushpa Karunakaran and sister.

Jalaja and daughter Vani, hailing from Chengannur, said their first-time at the festival was quite accidental. Vanaja’s husband Vijayakumar has been admitted to SCTIMST with a neurological problem.

“While walking from the hotel room to the hospital, we saw this unattended pot. Nearby devotees said its owner, a hospital bystander, had to attend an emergency call. They invited us and we happily accepted,” said Jalaja.

Neyyattinkara native Thankamani’s daughter-in-law Athira Vijayan is admitted to SAT Hospital for delivery. “My offering is for the safe delivery and good health of the mother and baby,” she said.

Suchitra, hailing from Kollam, said a fellow bystander had agreed to take care of her husband who was hospitalised for a respiratory problem. “How can I stay away from the ritual when I’m in Thiruvananthapuram?” she asks.

Ramani, 63, of Varkala, was in the city to take care of her grandson admitted to MCH after an accident. Sitting near her was Sarala and daughter Soorya. Sarala’s brother suffered serious injuries in a bike accident and is in the ICU.

Sixty four-year-old Ponnamma was deeply pious since childhood. “It was sheer luck that the festival and my review at MCH for a pancreas disorder coincided,” she said with a broad smile.