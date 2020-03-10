Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Holding on to their faith in Goddess in times of despair

Pushpa underwent the surgery at Regional Cancer Centre (RCC) two weeks ago and has completed five out of a total 20 sittings.

Published: 10th March 2020 07:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th March 2020 12:36 PM   |  A+A-

Thankamani, Sarala, Soorya, Ramani, Ponnamma, Suchithra

Thankamani, Sarala, Soorya, Ramani, Ponnamma, Suchithra

By M S Vidyanandan
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The radiotherapy period after a breast cancer surgery is the least-preferred time for many to try out new things. But not for Pushpa Karunakaran, the 52-year-old who ventured out to the street on Monday to take part in Attukal Pongala.

Along with her sister-in-law Rukmini, she cooked rice porridge on the road in front of Medical College Hospital (MCH).“We would not have participated in this festival if not for the treatment. It was a great experience to be part of such a big event,” said Pushpa, who was all smiles.

Pushpa underwent the surgery at Regional Cancer Centre (RCC) two weeks ago and has completed five out of a total 20 sittings. The sisters hail from Vellikulangara village near Kodakara.

Over a dozen persons performing the ritual were relatives of patients admitted to MCH, Sree Avittam Thirunal (SAT), RCC and Sree Chitra Tirunal Institute for Medical Sciences and Technology (SCTIMST) hospitals.

Pushpa Karunakaran and sister.

Jalaja and daughter Vani, hailing from Chengannur, said their first-time at the festival was quite accidental. Vanaja’s husband Vijayakumar has been admitted to SCTIMST with a neurological problem.
“While walking from the hotel room to the hospital, we saw this unattended pot. Nearby devotees said its owner, a hospital bystander, had to attend an emergency call. They invited us and we happily accepted,” said Jalaja.

Neyyattinkara native Thankamani’s daughter-in-law Athira Vijayan is admitted to SAT Hospital for delivery. “My offering is for the safe delivery and good health of the mother and baby,” she said.     
Suchitra, hailing from Kollam, said a fellow bystander had agreed to take care of her husband who was hospitalised for a respiratory problem. “How can I stay away from the ritual when I’m in Thiruvananthapuram?” she asks.

Ramani, 63, of Varkala, was in the city to take care of her grandson admitted to MCH after an accident. Sitting near her was Sarala and daughter Soorya. Sarala’s brother suffered serious injuries in a bike accident and is in the ICU.

Sixty four-year-old Ponnamma was deeply pious since childhood. “It was sheer luck that the festival and my review at MCH for a pancreas disorder coincided,” she said with a broad smile.

Stay up to date on all the latest Thiruvananthapuram news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
cancer surgery
India Matters
A technician at newly inaugurated virology lab of victoria hospital campus in Bengaluru. (Photo | Shriram BN,EPS)
56 infected in India as nine tested positive in Kerala, Karnataka
Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani (Photo | PTI)
Mukesh Ambani slides with oil, no longer Asia's richest
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and his deputy Sachin Pilot ( File Photo | PTI)
After MP, is Rajasthan next on BJP's agenda?
Fenaz Sidheek at his vegetable stall at Kakkanad. (Photo | Express)
This Kerala man offers free veggies to the poor, unwell

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
No films in the time of Coronavirus! Kerala shuts down theatres till March 31
Image used for representation | A medical personnel wearing a protective suit to safeguard himself from coronavirus. (Photo| AFP)
Coronavirus in Kerala: Six new cases reported, over 1000 people quarantined
Gallery
In a major setback to the Congress, Jyotiraditya Scindia, one of its senior leaders, resigned from the party, saying it was time for him to move on. Over 20 MLAs loyal to Scindia have left the party so far, putting pressure on the Kamal Nath government. M
All Scindia's men: Here's the full list of Congress MLAs who deserted Kamal Nath
Bollywood celebrities on Tuesday extended heartiest greetings and good wishes to fans on the auspicious occasion of Holi.
Alia Bhatt to SRK: Bollywood stars send out colourful Holi wishes and coronavirus advice to fans
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp