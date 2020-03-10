KSRTC plies special services

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The KSRTC on Monday operated more than 450 long-distance services for the convenience of devotees returning after Attukal Pongala. This is in addition to over the 300 ordinary trips operated to different parts of the district. To ply additional services, the corporation deployed 270 ordinary buses and 120 super-class buses in Thiruvananthapuram.

The buses were sourced from various depots in Thiruvananthapuram and Kollam districts. The crowd management was conducted jointly by the police and KSRTC officials. “We were able to carry out an accident-free service due to the dedication of our staff,” said executive director (South Zone) G Anilkumar.