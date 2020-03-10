KSRTC stops biometric punching, crew wear masks

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Amidst COVID-19 warning KSRTC crew started wearing mask during bus service as a precaution against virus infection. Earlier the mask was introduced only for crew operating buses in Pathanamthitta after five new cases were reported.But the management ordered other units to purchase masks and sanitisers using contingency fund. An order issued by chairman and managing director MP Dinesh also informed that KSRTC would not use biometric punching for marking attendance until further orders. There are over 33,000 permanent employees in KSRTC.

All employees have been directed to keep personal hygiene and eat food only after washing their hands, said the CMD.He said the biometric punching system will be reintroduced later. KSRTC (Operations), P M Sharaf Muhammed, is the nodal officer overseeing the precautionary measures.

KSRTC has been slow in taking precautionary measures despite the high level of preparedness from the health department.Kerala State Transport Employees Union (AITUC) has written to Transport Minister A K Saseendran and KSRTC management to issue masks and gloves to employees.

Karnataka RTC has started virus prevention measures as early as March 4 after Bengaluru reported COVID-19 cases. It even made the crew wear mask in the inter-state services and kept its fleet disinfected.