Prisons dept scales up measures to check alarm over COVID-19
Prisons department has issued a circular on precautions to be adopted to prevent spread of COVID-19 among inmates in prisons across the state.
Published: 10th March 2020 07:00 AM | Last Updated: 10th March 2020 07:00 AM | A+A A-
THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Prisons department has issued a circular on precautions to be adopted to prevent spread of COVID-19 among inmates in prisons across the state. The circular issued by Prisons DGP Rishiraj Singh directed the prisons staff to isolate the inmates who exhibit symptoms like cough and cold. Such inmates will be kept in isolated rooms prepared to deal with the situation.
Strange directive
To prevent inmates from panicking after learning about Coronavirus through news reports, newspapers provided to them will be limited
Other directives
New inmates should be housed in admission block for six days from the day of admission.
New inmates should not be send to store, canteen, tower and office. Convicted supervisors will be entrusted to monitor them.
Mask counters and collection units to be set up in prisons.
Visitors should be screened to prevent them contaminating jail premises.
Prisoners who arrive from virus-hit places and those taken to courts located in such places to be monitored
Prevent the mingling of inmates from various blocks.