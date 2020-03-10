Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Three booked for spreading fake news on coronavirus

The police have registered cases against three persons, including naturopathist Jacob Vadakkanchery, for spreading fake news regarding COVID-19.

Two cases have been registered at the Ernakulam Central police station, while one was registered at Kunnamkulam police station. In the first case, the Central Police booked a person who circulated a fake message on social media, attributing it to Police Assistant Commissioner K Lalji.

The second case was registered against Jacob Vadakkanchery for allegedly spreading a video claiming that there is no disease related to coronavirus in the state and the govt was deliberately creating issues.  
The Kunnamkulam police booked Praveesh Lal, a native of Erumapetty, for spreading fake news on social media platforms claiming that a coronavirus-infected person was admitted to the Kunnamkulam Taluk Hospital. The police said they have noticed more similar cases and action will be taken against them soon.

