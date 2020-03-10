Transgender community joins in to offer pongala

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The transgender community have long been haunted by social stigmas attached to their identity which restrained their participation in public gatherings. However, with several government schemes and various activities to acknowledge them, they’ve come forward without inhibitions.

Like last year, more than 50 transwomen participated in the Attukal pongala festival this year. Suku Chirayinkeezhu, a transwoman from Kollam who was attending her third pongala said: “Despite the cases of coronavirus reported in the state, I didn’t want to miss the festival. The health authorities should have provided masks to the devotees as the festival also draws a large number of tourists,” said Suku, who offered pongala near the Secretariat.

Another transwoman Poppy had also arrived in the city to offer pongala. “I’m an ardent devotee of Attukal Amma. I will continue to offer pongala every year,” she said. Despite the COVID-19 scare, she added that she has faith in the deity to keep her safe.

Other transgenders also offered pongala at different locations in the city such as Karamana, Pappanamcode, near Government Ayurveda College and the Secretariat. Shyama S, a transgender rights activist offered pongala near Government Ayurveda College along with a group of 10 to 15 transgenders. As usual, they offered ‘payasam’, ‘therali’ and ‘mandaputtu’.