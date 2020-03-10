Two hurt as drunk driver knocks down two-wheeler

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In little over 24 hours after a daily labourer working on contract for BSNL was fatally mowed down by a car driven by a man in an inebriated state, the city once again came close to witnessing another casualty due to drink driving.

Two women, who were heading for Attukal Pongala on a two-wheeler, were knocked down by a car driven by a female television artist at Poozhinkunnu, which falls under Nemom police station limits, on Monday early morning.

Though the women survived by the skin of their teeth, one of them, Shyama Mohan, suffered a fracture on her leg, while the other person, Archana, sustained multiple contusions.

They were hit by the car driven by Chithralekha N, 38, who hails from Choozhattukotta near Malayam. Police said Chithralekha, a TV serial artist, was behind the wheel when the accident occurred.

Nemom police said Chithralekha was drunk and the locals blocked her from fleeing the place after the accident. Accompanied by an aide, she was heading to Malayinkeezhu from Pappanamcode, while the two-wheeler was coming from the opposite direction, the police said. They said the car rammed the two-wheeler throwing them on to the road. The car then went on to hit another two-wheeler, also driven by a woman. However, she escaped unhurt. Chithralekha was booked under relevant sections of IPC and the Motor Vehicles Act for driving under influence. She was later released on bail.