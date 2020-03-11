Assembly pays tributes to Vijayan Pillai

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state Assembly adjourned for the day on Tuesday after paying tributes to deceased MLA Vijayan Pillai. Speaker P Sreeramakrishnan adjourned the House after reading out a condolence message. Paying tributes to Pillai, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said the death of Pillai was a major loss to the Left movement in the state.

The working style of Pillai was always worth emulating at a time when there is a pressing need for a broad secular unity in society. Though he had worked in various political parties, his mind was always with the Left. His trait as a selfless social worker has helped him win the elections, he said.

Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala and other politicians spoke in memory of the MLA. P C George said the government should seriously look at the prevalence of cancer as four of the five MLAs who died during the Left govt tenure were cancer victims.