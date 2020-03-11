Karthiyayani Amma meets Pinarayi

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: On returning from Delhi after receiving the highest civilian honour for women from President Ram Nath Kovind, Karthiyayani Amma met Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Tuesday.

Sharing a picture on his Facebook page, the Chief Minister wrote he had met Karthiyayani Amma almost two years ago.

“She had been an inspiring presence at the Literacy Mission even back then. Now she is a bit miffed for the fact she is not able to focus in her studies much because of the felicitations after winning the first rank. I have asked her to continue studying and the felicitations will happen along with it,” the post read.