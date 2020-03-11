Kuttanad seat for NCP only: LDF

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Amidst speculations over a split in the Democratic Kerala Congress, the Left front is focusing on the forthcoming Kuttanand bypoll. Addressing media persons on Tuesday, LDF convener A Vijayaraghavan said no issues related to a split in Democratic Kerala Congress have come to the LDF’ s attention. On Tuesday, Antony Raju and K C Joseph of Democratic Kerala Congress attended the LDF meet while Francis George didn’t turn up.

There are widespread speculations that Francis, a senior leader of the Democratic Kerala Congress, has been moving towards the Kerala Congress (Joseph) group in the UDF. Later, speaking to the media, Antony said the Democratic Kerala Congress will continue to be a part of the Left front.

A party cannot be termed as just one person, he said responding to questions on Francis moving to the UDF side.

Responding to questions from the media, the LDF convener made it clear that the Kuttanad seat, represented by NCP’s Thomas Chandy, will remain with the NCP only.The Left front has directed the party to finalise its candidate soon, Vijayaraghavan said.