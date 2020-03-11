Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Prices of chicken, egg fall; bird flu to blame

"The demand for chicken has decreased considerably. Restaurants and eateries are cancelling their orders. Therefore, we have stopped procuring chicken from farms.

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:  The demand and sale of chicken and eggs have dipped drastically in the capital city amid the news of bird flu outbreak at Kozhikode. The price of chicken has come down in the market from Rs 120 to Rs 50.

According to market experts, a minimum of 25,000 kg chicken is sold in Thiruvananthapuram every day. Now the sale has decreased to one fourth. Approximately there are around 300 chicken stalls in the district. There are approximately 500 poultry farms in the state. 

“The demand for chicken has decreased considerably. Restaurants and eateries are cancelling their orders. Therefore, we have stopped procuring chicken from farms. Poultry farmers are in deep crisis. The requirement was at its prime during Christmas. But this has come us a huge blow. Farmers were maintaining the supplies steadily until now. They have reduced rates but we have decided not to buy the same,” said R S Vivek of S N Chicken Stall.

Vivek, who has been in the poultry business for the past 24 years, said that a similar situation had occurred a few years ago and then he sold chicken for Rs 16 per kg. The price of eggs has also dropped from Rs 6 to Rs 4. Every week around 10 lakh eggs are unloaded in Thiruvananthapuram. 

