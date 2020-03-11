Screening at airport to be strengthened

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In the wake of a the number of COVID-19 cases in the state, the district administration has decided to step up surveillance at Thiruvananthapuram Airport. On Tuesday, six new cases were reported in the state taking the total number of cases to 12. District Collector K Gopalakrishnan on Tuesday held review meetings with the airport authorities.

The Collector has directed the airport authorities to strictly follow the instructions issued by the Department of Civil Aviation. In the review meeting held at the conference hall at the domestic airport, he observed that a 24-hour medical team has been stationed at the airport to screen the passengers arriving at Thiruvananthapuram.

He directed the officials concerned to strictly collect samples from all domestic and international passengers. Authorities were asked to put up display boards at airports, bus stations and railway stations to spread awareness among the public. He also directed the airport authorities to make special announcements in flights.