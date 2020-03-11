Tom Jose exonerated in graft charges in KMML procurement case
Jose was facing corruption charges in connection with alleged irregularities in the import of magnesium for state PSU Kerala Minerals and Metals Ltd (KMML).
THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A vigilance court here has exonerated Chief Secretary Tom Jose in connection with a corruption case after it found merit in the clean chit given to the bureaucrat by the Vigilance and Anti Corruption Bureau (V&ACB), which inquired the case.
A preliminary probe by the V&ACB had found that KMML sustained a loss of `1.21 crore due to the purchase of magnesium at an exorbitant price from an international supplier.
The agency also questioned the payment of ` 51 lakh to a private firm as ‘service tax’ for carrying out the maintenance works.
The alleged purchase happened when Jose was head of KMML. Jose was given the clean chit by V&ACB in 2018. But the complainant in the case alleged foul play in the V&ACB’s U-turn after its preliminary probe found evidence of Jose’s involvement.