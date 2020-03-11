Tom Jose exonerated in graft charges in KMML procurement case

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A vigilance court here has exonerated Chief Secretary Tom Jose in connection with a corruption case after it found merit in the clean chit given to the bureaucrat by the Vigilance and Anti Corruption Bureau (V&ACB), which inquired the case.

Jose was facing corruption charges in connection with alleged irregularities in the import of magnesium for state PSU Kerala Minerals and Metals Ltd (KMML).

A preliminary probe by the V&ACB had found that KMML sustained a loss of `1.21 crore due to the purchase of magnesium at an exorbitant price from an international supplier.

The agency also questioned the payment of ` 51 lakh to a private firm as ‘service tax’ for carrying out the maintenance works.

The alleged purchase happened when Jose was head of KMML. Jose was given the clean chit by V&ACB in 2018. But the complainant in the case alleged foul play in the V&ACB’s U-turn after its preliminary probe found evidence of Jose’s involvement.