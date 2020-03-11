Two senior leaders skip state meet; BJP chief plays down their absence

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Even as senior BJP leaders Sobha Surendran and M S Kumar stayed away in protest from the first meeting of the newly-appointed state office bearers on Tuesday, party chief K Surendran chose to play down their absence. Training his guns at the media for carrying out ‘false propaganda’ about dissidence in the party, Surendran maintained that there was nothing unusual in vice-president A N Radhakrishan being made a special invitee to the core committee, the party’s highest decision-making body.

Vice-president designate Sobha Surendran’s absence was seen as her mark of strong protest over being sidelined in the reorganisation of the party’s state unit. “There will be some absentees in every party meeting. If one office-bearer does not turn up at the KPCC leadership meeting or CPM state secretariat meeting, does that make news?” the BJP president retorted when asked specifically about Sobha’s absence.

Surendran did not deny or confirm reports that Kumar, who was re-appointed party spokesperson, tendered his resignation reportedly over being sidelined for the general secretary post. “You can ask him (Kumar) about it. I will not share internal matters of the party with the media,” Surendran added.

TNIE had on Tuesday reported that Radhakrishan was made a special invitee to the core group, against the normal precedent. The appointment was part of an effort by the party’s central leadership to mollify the P K Krishnadas faction and quell dissent which had almost reached boiling point after Surendran took over as state chief. As reported by TNIE, Radhakrishnan attended the core committee meeting on Tuesday along with Surendran, six general secretaries and former presidents V Muraleedharan, Krishnadas, Kummananam Rajasekharan and C K Padmanabhan. Party national secretary H Raja was also present.

On Radhakrishnan’s inclusion in the core committee, Surendran mentioned instances where vice-presidents were made part of the top panel in the past as well. “M T Ramesh was vice president when the then president Muraleedharan included him in the core group,” he added.

Making stance clear

BJP will totally cooperate with all efforts taken by state and Central governments to tackle COVID-19.

BJP does not agree with the Devaswom Board’s proposal to totally avoid Sabarimala pilgrimage.

A secretariat march will be taken out on March 30 against corruption and anti-Centre policies of the LDF government.

State EC should give more time for voters to enrol names in the electoral roll for local body polls.

BJP state unit has no role in the temporary ban on two Malayalam news channels; the decision was taken by the Union Government.