Coronavirus: Three held for spreading fake news

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Three more persons were arrested for creating a public scare by allegedly spreading fake news about COVID-19 on social media. Following this, the number of arrests went up to seven, with the number of cases registered in this regard rising to 12.

Two cases were registered by Kondotty police while Cheranalloor police and Cherpulassery police have each registered a case. In the case registered by Cherpulassery police, Aboobaker, a Malappuram native, was arrested. Two persons — Richin Krishna and Adarsh—were arrested in connection with a case registered on Tuesday. Meanwhile, state police chief Loknath Behera has asked the Hitech Crime Inquiry Cell, Cyberdome, Cyber Police and Cyber Cell to take action against those circulating fake messages.