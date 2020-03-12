Fear and tension linger at General Hospital

Gopika I S By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: It was noon, the lull of lunch hour was slowly setting in at the General Hospital in Vanchiyoor. Four patients had lined up at the help desk when the sound of an ambulance sent everyone on alert. What ensued was a flurry of activity. The ambulance was directed to the corona isolation area, the security staff checking the referral from a private hospital before allowing entry. Two people who accompanied the patient separately approached the help desk and registered the patient’s name before following the ambulance to the isolation ward premises.

Over the past few days, the General Hospital has witnessed an inflow of people wanting to be checked for coronavirus infection, suspecting their symptoms. The help desk at the entrance is often overcrowded -- one staff must record names, get an out-patient ticket and take the same to the security at the other end before registering new patients. Several give this help desk a miss and head to the isolation ward area. Apart from these, ambulances with patients referred from various hospitals arrive frequently.

Around 70 people had arrived at the hospital to diagnose their symptoms on Wednesday. A few among them just returned from various countries. A 33-year-old who recently travelled to Singapore was among them. “I was informed at the airport to be cautious for two weeks. Yesterday I saw signs of a cold and sore throat. I immediately isolated myself from my family and came to the hospital,” he said.

There are also instances of people who were denied treatment in private hospitals. They are screened at the entrance and directed to the government hospital if diagnosed with signs of possible coronavirus contraction. I developed a cold after the pongala. The private hospital I visited asked me to return after I was screened for the virus,” a woman said.

People living in already-affected areas are also being sent for checkups. One such patient was accompanied by his colleagues. “He is from Pathanamthitta and is a bit feverish. He returned from his hometown two weeks ago. We decided to come to the hospital to be certain,” said a colleague. The hospital is on high alert. Several patients with virus-like symptoms were requested not to queue outside the OP ticket counter or enter the casualty.

Mask disposal 101

Even as there are campaigns on precautionary measures against COVID-19, there is little information on how to dispose a mask. According to experts, the steps below should be followed.

lRemove mask from the face carefully via the earloop

lPlace the mask in a tight bag securely

lPlace the bag into the garbage can or waste disposal unit

lWash hands after disposing the mask

lDo not reuse single use masks

lRemove the masks as soon as they become damp/humid