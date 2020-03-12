Health dept steps in to check panic buying of items to ward off infection

Dileep V Kumar By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: As COVID-19 grips the state, the public has switched to ‘mask’ mode. However, public health experts said the state health department should step in and create awareness among the public on the dos and don’ts to be followed while wearing masks.

Meanwhile, taking note of the mask shortage at the global level, the department has decided to initiate campaigns among the public on using masks based on their need.

“COVID-19 hysteria forces people to buy face masks on a large scale. Global agencies like Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have made it clear that face masks alone cannot protect one from coronavirus. On the contrary, improper way of using may increase the chances of infection,” said an officer with the Health Department.

The officer said the government should intervene to ensure there is no shortage of face masks. Else, it may put the doctors and nurses treating positive and suspected cases of COVID-19 in a difficult situation.

“A person must follow cough etiquette, hand-washing protocol and refrain from touching one’s face, eyes and mouth,” said Dr Anish TS, community medicine department, Government Medical College, Thiruvananthapuram.According to him, the WHO itself has set limitations in using the masks.