Saddle up to learn horseback riding on the beach

An open horseback ride on the beach is what this horse riders club offers for adventure enthusiasts in the capital city.

Published: 12th March 2020

By Shainu Mohan 
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: An open horseback ride on the beach is what this horse riders club offers for adventure enthusiasts in the capital city. Bright Horse Riding Club at Kaniyapuram imparts professional horseback riding classes for kids as old as four to people in their 50s. Tucked away from the hustle and bustle of the city, the horse riding club located on the outskirts is on a mission to reach out to the public to popularise horse riding. 

According to Dr Shameer N M, a horse-riding enthusiast and owner of the club -- which is attached to the Bright Central School -- horseback riding could be therapeutic for children with special needs and would help benefit them mentally and physically. He said that it would help improve strength and stability and establish a bond with an animal. 

“We started this club four years ago for the students here. Later we decided to open it to the public too. There are several interested in the same. Unfortunately, there are not many avenues for horse riding in Thiruvananthapuram. We have now introduced professional classes,” says Shameer, a dentist by profession. The club plans to provide classes for the differently-abled. Currently, the club has 10 students. “In foreign countries, horse riding was introduced for children with special needs. This helps stimulate their senses and develop coordination skills,” says Shameer. Currently, the club has six horses.

Riyas Mohammad, one of the members, said the new generation is not keen about physical activities. “The youth are wasting their energy on gadgets and the internet. This would be a refreshing experience for them. I learnt the sport in Delhi and I have retraced my steps after joining the club here. There’s a beach nearby and students are coached at the same,” he says.  53-year-old Jayanarayan S, a student at the club, says horse riding makes a person more confident. “I became energetic physically and mentally. I have always loved horses but never had the opportunity to learn the sport. Now I come to this club during weekends and holidays,” he says. 

