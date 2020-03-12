STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Thanks to coronavirus, summer camps and holiday plans off the table

In the wake of COVID-19 scare, the demand for vacation classes has dipped. Bookings to various destinations are being cancelled and tourism destinations are marked for lockdown

Published: 12th March 2020 07:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th March 2020 07:00 AM   |  A+A-

Due to coronavirus scare, summer classes have been foiled. Seen are students of Cotton Hill Government HSS Vincent Pulickal

By Shainu Mohan 
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: With the state government imposing severe restrictions in tourist destinations, vacation plans have gone for a toss. Amid COVID-19 scare, holidays replete with summer camps and other fun-filled activities are likely to be foiled for children who eagerly await their two-month break. “Kanyakumari is our usual getaway. But I’ve asked my parents to choose another destination this time, so I can enjoy with my cousins for a longer period,” said Nandukutty, a seven-year-old. 

Unbeknownst to her, several tourism destinations have shut down owing to the virus. Adil M, a Class VIII student, is disappointed and apprehensive of the current situation. “I have an exam this Friday and my parents are insistent that I wear a mask. We had planned a trip to Bengaluru this summer. Now, it is unlikely. I think my brother and I will have to spend our vacation at home watching TV,” he said. Several parents have cancelled their trips which were booked in advance to international and local tourist spots. 
Sabeena M, Adil’s mother, said she wouldn’t take the risk.

“I won’t be sending my children for summer vacation classes or camps. However, if the situation gets better, we might rethink our travel plans. For now, everything has been put on hold,” she said. State authorities have warned the public against mass gathering or unnecessary travel to prevent community spread of the disease in the state. Sujith Vaidyan of Bon Voyage International said several tours have been cancelled. According to him, Singapore, Malaysia, Bali, Thailand, Europe, Morocco, Egypt, Turkey, Greece, UK, US and Canada feature among popular tourist destinations during summer. “We usually have a minimum of 400 to 500 bookings from Kerala to various international destinations. But because of the COVID-19 scare, bookings are being cancelled,” he said. 

The executive director of Kerala State Jawahar Bala Bhavan, Mathunny Panicker, said that they are anxious about the upcoming camp. Every year, around 2,000 people from various parts of the district enrol for the classes organised by Jawahar Bala Bhavan.“As per the current situation, the state government has strictly directed us to not hold summer classes till March 31. Our classes usually start on April 1. We hope the circumstances get better and that we would be able to conduct our vacation classes,” said Mathunny. He said that parents have already started enrolling their kids at Bala Bhavan. Tourism haltedOn Tuesday, the authorities shut down Ponmudi for tourists and ordered a 10-day lockdown at Neyyar Dam in the wake of a surge in the number of COVID-19 cases in the state.

