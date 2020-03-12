Virus screening to get easy through new app

Unnikrishnan S By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: As the coronavirus vigil at airports has started covering more passengers, Kerala Startup Mission (KSUM) has stepped in to offer a mobile application. The new app using cutting edge technology is designed to avoid long queues at screening centres and enable faster detection of passengers with the virus infection and communicate it with authorities. It is slated to be released next week.

“After downloading the app, passengers can fill up the details on their mobile screen when they go for emigration clearance. The technology will take care of the rest,” said a source. The app is rolling out at a time when the Health Department is preparing Plan B and C in case the global pandemic gets worse. According to the source, the functions of the app are not restricted to screening passengers at airports.

KSUM tied-up with startups having expertise in Artificial Intelligence and Geographic Information System-enabled application for developing the app. The features will enable passengers to find the nearest health facility and help health officers keep a tab on passengers even when they get clearance. “The information accessed from thermal scanners will be immediately sent to authorities concerned so that they can prepare quarantine plans,” said the source.

The app will be a boon for the Health Department which is getting stretched after the completion of the first stage of COVID-19 vigil. The department has already introduced three shifts and is planning to include members from AYUSH Department to supplement the resources. Health Secretary Rajan N Khobragade said the app would be similar to the one used during the flood rescue.