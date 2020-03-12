Yuva Morcha flays govt over preventive measures

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state government is attempting to derive political mileage under the garb of tackling the COVID-19 oubreak, the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha has alleged.

“Instead of fighting the disease unitedly, the Chief Minister has adopted his usual Centre versus the state stance,” said C R Praful Krishnan, state president, Yuva Morcha.

He was inaugurating the distribution of masks to the public at the Thiruvananthapuram Railway Station. Drawing attention to the acute scarcity of masks and hoarding by stockists, Praful said the state government should urgently intervene in distributing the masks to the needy. He said Yuva Morcha workers will actively participate in various preventive measures against COVID-19. R Sajith, district president, Yuva Morcha, presided.