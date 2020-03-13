21 more persons under observation in Capital

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In the latest development on the COVID-19 front, 21 more people on Thursday were put under observation here. As many as 815 people have been screened in the district so far. There are two persons in the Isolation Ward of the Government General Hospital, with three others in the Isolation ward set up at the Medical College. Of the 197 samples sent for testing, 145 tested negative. The results of the remaining 52 are awaited.

As many as 2,586 flyers who arrived at the Trivandrum International Airport were screened. Seventy-nine passengers were screened at the domestic terminal. The control room functioning at the district collectorate received 101 calls on Thursday. Social media such as Facebook and WhatsApp are also being used to educate the public. Nineteen persons, who needed psychological help, have been given counselling.Two persons, who needed psychological support, called up the Mental Health Helpline on Thursday. So far, 601 people has called up for receiving psychological support.

The district administration has requested the public to follow the instructions given by government. People who have visited foreign countries and COVID-19 affected areas should strictly avoid festivals and public events. Persons who have interacted with those showing symptoms of fever, cough, sneezing, shortness of breath should immediately call 0471 2552056 or pass information to collectorate control room on 0471 2730045, 2730067.

Masks are mandatory for those who display COVID-19 symptoms while others need not wear them. If the napkin is folded into a triangle and placed over the mouth and the nose in a manner which covers both, it will provide protection.

KTU Techfest postponed

T’Puram; The ‘Techfest’ organised by the APJ Abdul Kalam Kerala Technological University which was scheduled to be held on March 27, 28 and 29 has been postponed in the wake of coronavirus outbreak. College of Engineering, Trivandrum,which is hosting the Techfest said the revised date would be announced later.

Man booked for spreading fake news on COVID-19

T’Puram: The Pampadi police have booked a 46-year-old man from Vattamalapady for allegedly spreading fake news in connection with the COVID-19 epidemic. The accused has been identified as Nissar K. With this, the number of cases registered by the state police in this regard has risen to 13.

Restrictions in place at Sree Chitra Hospital

T’Puram: The Sree Chitra Tirunal Institute for Medical Sciences and Technology has effected certain restrictions in the wake of Covid-19. A statement from the hospital said the number of surgeries and procedures for non-emergency patients will be reduced till the disease is contained. Appointments for existing patients will be rescheduled. New dates will be sent through SMS. Only one person will be allowed with a patient. Children, except patients, will not have entry. There will be thermal detectors to screen patients and visitors for fever. Those with symptoms should report at the information centre. There is a shortage of blood and blood products in the hospital. The hospital has sought the cooperation of voluntary donors who do not have a travel history to Corona-affected areas.