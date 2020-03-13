CM raps Chennithala remark against Shailaja

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said the opposition was perplexed over the government’s effective management of the COVID-19 spread. He was responding to Opposition Leader Ramesh Chennithala’s allegation that Health Minister KK Shailaja was a media maniac.

“This is unfortunate. There are some like the (Lord) Indra. Indra is said to have feared anyone observing meditation. His fear that they are aiming for his position,” he said. The chief minister further said he would have a rethink on the all-party meeting scheduled on March 16. “Though it was on another topic, I will have a rethink,” he said. Chennithala later said he was airing the concerns of the people.