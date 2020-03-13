Museum, zoo, Neyyar dam closed to visitors; corp opens 24-hour call centre

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In the wake of COVID-19 cases being reported in the state, the city has put in place precautionary measures. Tourist hotspots like the Napier Museum and the Thiruvananthapuram Zoo have been closed to visitors, with entry to Neyyar, Aruvikkara and Peppara dams also barred till March 31.

Meanwhile the corporation has come up with an action plan to deal with the COVID-19 situation locally. “Ten per cent of wards in Public Health Centres, Community Health Centres and Taluk hospitals will be converted into Isolation Wards. The corporation has also set up a 24-hour call centre to deal with virus-related queries,” said Mayor K Sreekumar. A district administration source said in the case of Napier Museum and the Thiruvananthapuram Zoo, only visits inside the establishments have been stopped. Those who enter museum for morning and evening routines like workout will be allowed entry.

In Attingal, the municipality has unveiled stringent measures, All gyms, fitness centres, yoga and mediation training centres, dance and music centres have been shut. They have been asked to remain closed till a further announcement. M Pradeep, municipal chairperson, urged traders, managements of various institutions and public to work with the civic body during the heightened vigil.