Trade hits a new low

Market experts think the government has created an unnecessary panic

Published: 13th March 2020 07:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th March 2020 07:04 AM   |  A+A-

COVID-19 outbreak has prompted people to cover up their faces in Kochi  Arun Angela

By Shainu Mohan 
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The COVID-19 outbreak and the associated panic have affected the business sector in the state capital with people staying away from shopping centres and other commercial establishments. While the business has come down by 50 per cent in many sectors, local markets report a fall of over 80 per cent.

Market experts think the state government has created an unnecessary panic among the public. Trivandrum Chamber of Commerce and Industry (TCCI) president S N Raghuchandran Nair said the situation is a major threat to the economy. The scare has affected the tourism and export industries. “The health department and government are doing a great job, but in the process, they have created an unnecessary fear among the common public. The entire industry is facing a slowdown. Kerala is a consumer state and the government could have handled the situation better. In Pathanamthitta, many of the quarantined patients were tested negative. People are confining themselves to their homes,” said Raghuchandran Nair. 

He said the state would face a minimum of 15 to 20 per cent because of this. “They locked down schools and theatres but the beverage outlets and bars are open. Beverage outlets are one of the most crowded places in the state. The government wouldn’t dare to shut them down because a major chunk of its revenue comes from liquor shops. But when it comes to other businesses, authorities take a different stand,” he added. Kerala Vyaparai Vyavasayi Ekopana Samiti office-bearer  Peringamala Ramachandran said the situation is really bad because of the Coronavirus scare and the heat.

“There is no business in the city markets. Chalai Market - the biggest in the city - is deserted,” said Peringamala Ramachandran. Mohammad Shah, a trader at Chalai Market, said many traders have shutdown businesses because there is no sale. “ The shops selling fruits, vegetables and other perishable items are at the receiving end. We are unable to pay wages for the workers,” said Mohammad Shah.

COVID-19
India Matters
