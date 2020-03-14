Corporation’s pad-making unit yet to start

Gopika I S By

Express News Service

A hyped women-friendly initiative of the city corporation, the sanitary cotton pad making unit, is now caught in a major predicament. A company selected to provide assistance and support to the initiative requires an advance of Rs 2 lakh, the bill of which is pending at the Finance Department.

Now the Chennai-based company refuses to provide a specification for the machines to be purchased without advance, causing inordinate delay in the Rs 30-lakh project. “The specification is necessary to purchase the machines which have to be bought from other states.

The purchase and their installation will take time. The project will get delayed further as the bill is still pending. We expected to open the unit by March. We are in touch with the company so that we can proceed with the tender proceedings to simultaneously buy the machines, required clothes and other materials,” said a senior corporation official.

Staff were selected based on their stitching proficiency and other criteria. A building has been set up in Kattayikkonam ward of Kazhakkoottam zonal limit for the project implementation. The plan was to make two types of pads, ready-to-use and reusable cloth pads.

A packing unit and marketing machinery will also be set up as part of the unit. The project was presented in the corporation budget in 2018. It was envisioned by the corporation due to the ecological impacts of single-use pads with a large amount of plastic in it and the growing popularity of cotton pads.