Local bodies to feed needy home-quarantined families

They will also hold meetings with the respective MLAs to discuss steps to bring the situation under control.

Published: 14th March 2020 07:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th March 2020 07:02 AM

After the first case of nCoV in the country was reported from the state, people have become more vigilant in public spaces. A scene from Ernakulam General Hospital premises | A Sanesh

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In a meeting of top officials held here on Friday to discuss the district-level plan to tackle COVID-19, it was decided the local bodies will supply food to home quarantined families should the need arise.

They will also hold meetings with the respective MLAs to discuss steps to bring the situation under control. Ward members will take the initiative to find and report suspected COVID-19 cases or persons with a travel history of virus-affected countries.

“As of now we do not have any cases where we deliver food to homes in the district. A few have declined the offer and has assured us that they can fend for themselves. In cases where the food is needed, we will provide it through panchayats,” said VK Madhu, district panchayat president. Ministers Kadakampally Surendran and KK Shailaja, MLAs, VK Madhu, Collector K Gopalakrishnanwere present.

