On toes to beat the virus

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: With three cases of COVID-19 confirmed in the district, the health department has intensified the preventive measures in place. As many as 84 new persons are under the surveillance in the district after suspecting that they are at high risk of the disease.

Earlier, 899 persons were screened and 213 are in home quarantine. Seven persons are under observation at General Hospital and 11 are in the Medical College Hospital. The treatment for the affected patients will be conducted at the Thiruvananthapuram Medical College Hospital and the district general hospital. The district medical officer will lead the preventive measures. The district collector is coordinating with the corporation, municipalities and panchayats.

The special mechanism for monitoring people coming through the airport has been strengthened.

At homestays, hotels, and resorts in the tourism sector, residents from COVID-19 affected countries are diagnosed and assured best medical help. Other suspected cases are being monitored at their homes. People with symptoms are being moved to isolation wards. The cooperation of private hospitals has also been ensured.

Hosps gear up to combat virus

The Thiruvananthapuram Government Medical College Hospital here has a COVID-19 clinic with 49 isolation rooms and an isolation ICU. The clinic is located on the ground floor of the Kerala Health Research and Welfare Society (KHRWS) Deluxe pay ward. Specially-trained doctors and other staff including nurses will ensure special care here for people with symptoms. The department is also ensuring adequate training and safety arrangements for employees. A special medical board meeting is being held daily to assess the situation. Meanwhile, at the district general hospital too, the 24-hour COVID-19 clinic is equipped with 24 rooms with isolation facilities. Employees have been provided with self-defense equipment and training. Isolation facilities have also been set up at the Peroorkada Model District Hospital and Fort Taluk Hospital.

108 ambulance services ready

The 108 ambulance services have been made available to bring those suspected to have been infected with COVID-19 from the airport to the hospital. There are two ambulances available at the airport round the clock. In addition, 15 government ambulances have been deployed to transport patients safely. The ambulance will be used again only after the patient is admitted to the hospital and the vehicle is disinfected. Security equipment has also been provided to employees.

Anyone with doubts regarding the arrangements or are in need of hospital service in the district should call 2730045 and 2730067 at the district COVID-19 call center.