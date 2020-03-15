Capital shuts down partially amid COVID-19 scare

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: With three COVID-19 cases confirmed in the city, the district administration has called for partial shut down in the city. A total of 29 people are in isolation wards in the district. A total of 307 people are now home- quarantined, making the total number of people under observation 336. A total of 87 new cases are under observation from Saturday. Entry to beaches, other crowded places, have also been stopped.

In all, 87 samples have been sent for testing. Sample collection centres are working round the clock. But the six hour needed for the test is a crucial factor in the fight against the dreaded virus. District Collector K Gopalakrishnan told reporters here on Saturday that, among the 69 people who came in the flight with the UK returnee (who tested positive), 30 are high-risk contacts, along with the seven members of his family residing in Pettah.

“Among the people who arrived in the flight with confirmed cases, some are from other districts and Tamil Nadu. We are in touch with the respective medical officers with the information,” said the collector.

“We are still trying to figure out the route map of the Italian citizen who stayed in Varkala for two weeks.The language barrier is an issue but we will get clarity soon. We are now collecting samples in 10 different centres, including the district taluk hospital in Neyyattinkara, Nedumangad, Peroorkada and Fort. The load on hospitals is huge and if people panic and start rushing in, it might delay the treatment of affected persons,” he added.

Curbs imposed on marriage halls

T’Puram: Nedumangad tahsildar M K Anilkumar has issued orders restricting to 50 the maximum number of people who can attend marriages and similar functions in auditoriums under Nedumangad taluk. Ban has been imposed on serving food at marriage halls. Criminal proceedings will be initiated against marriage hall owners who do not comply with the order, the tahsildar said.