Collector reprimanded

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Just hours after Thiruvananthapuram District Collector K Gopalakrishnan announcing a near shutdown of the state capital - closing down shopping malls and banning entry to beaches - thereby sending out panic signal among the people, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan stepped in to contain the damage. It is learnt that the chief minister reprimanded the collector for his statement during a video conference before issuing a corrective during the press conference.  

The district authorities later clarified that reports about the chief minister reprimanding the collector are baseless. In the morning, the District Collector had told the media about the decision to shut down major facilities in the wake of COVID precautionary measures. He also asked people to stay indoors and avoid unnecessary travels. Reports coming out of the collector’s advisory asking people to remain indoors, led to a major scare.  However briefing the media in the evening, the chief minister made it clear that no instructions have been given to close down shopping malls and prevent entry to beaches. 

He however added that crowding at different places should be avoided as a precautionary measure. No instructions have been given to people to remain indoors. Earlier the CM, during the video conferencing, asked the collector not to make statements that will create scare among the people.  Earlier in the day, many shopping centres and beaches wore deserted look with people mostly heeding the warning from the district collector. Reports of a ‘total shut down’ stormed the social media prompting the district administration to immediately clear the air through a press note. “The collector has not made any statement regarding the complete shutdown of the district or that all people should stay at their homes. He has only urged the public to stay away from crowds and avoid travel to tackle the virus spread,” read the press note.

