Collector’s advisory triggers panic, Capital wears deserted look

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The usually busy streets of Chalai market, East Fort, MG Road and Palayam in the city wore a deserted look on Saturday after the district collector ordered people to keep away from crowded areas in the wake of COVID-19 outbreak.While few people ventured for jogging and walking at Museum and Kanakakunnu palace ground in the evening, youth gangs avoided their usual hangout places.

“A friend shared the collector’s order on WhatsApp. Though there were only restrictions on visiting public places, the advisory triggered panic. Anyway, I have cancelled a party arranged at a hotel at night”, said Reetu Jacob, a law student in the city. Major malls in the city, such as Mall of Travancore at Chackai and Central Mall at Pattoor, witnessed low footfalls following the collector’s advisory.

While shop owners were awaiting circular from the mall authorities, they said there was a considerable decline in sales. “There’s less crowd today and we will decide on closing after consulting with our higher-ups,” Sreerag, a salesman at a mobile shop at the mall.

Public places including Manaveeyam Veedhi and Gandhi Park also were deserted. There was a drop in the number of devotees at temples, churches and mosques on Saturday evening.Financial experts said this will adversely affect the economy of the capital. “The streets in the city looked empty. Retail businesses will be hit hard,” said S N Reghuchandran Nair, president, Chamber of Commerce, Thiruvananthapuram.

“The government should advise people to take precautionary measures. But they are creating panic. Many traders in Chalai market said the day went without any business. They can’t run shops and pay a heavy rent without any customers. The government should act responsibly and take steps to bring the city’s life back to normalcy at least by next week,” he added.