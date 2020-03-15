STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Collector’s advisory triggers panic, Capital wears deserted look

“A friend shared the collector’s order on WhatsApp. Though there were only restrictions on visiting public places, the advisory triggered panic.

Published: 15th March 2020 06:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th March 2020 06:47 AM   |  A+A-

The otherwise crowded Museum wore a deserted look on Saturday after the district collector ordered a partial shutdown | Vincent Pulickal

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The usually busy streets of Chalai market, East Fort, MG Road and Palayam in the city wore a deserted look on Saturday after the district collector ordered people to keep away from crowded areas in the wake of COVID-19 outbreak.While few people ventured for jogging and walking at Museum and Kanakakunnu palace ground in the evening, youth gangs avoided their usual hangout places. 

“A friend shared the collector’s order on WhatsApp. Though there were only restrictions on visiting public places, the advisory triggered panic. Anyway, I have cancelled a party arranged at a hotel  at night”, said Reetu Jacob, a law student in the city.  Major malls in the city, such as Mall of Travancore at Chackai and Central Mall at Pattoor, witnessed low footfalls following the collector’s advisory.

While shop owners were awaiting circular from the mall authorities, they said there was a considerable decline in sales. “There’s less crowd today and we will decide on closing after consulting with our higher-ups,” Sreerag, a salesman at a mobile shop at the mall. 

Public places including Manaveeyam Veedhi and Gandhi Park also were deserted. There was a drop in the number of devotees at temples, churches and mosques on Saturday evening.Financial experts said this will adversely affect the economy of the capital. “The streets in the city looked empty. Retail businesses will be hit hard,” said S N Reghuchandran Nair, president, Chamber of Commerce, Thiruvananthapuram.

“The government should advise people to take precautionary measures. But they are creating panic. Many traders in Chalai market said the day went without any business. They can’t run shops and pay a heavy rent without any customers. The government should act responsibly and take steps to bring the city’s life back to normalcy at least by next week,” he added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Thiruvananthapuram news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
For representational purposes. (Photo | PTI)
A look at Indians across the world and COVID-19 hotspots
Yes Bank (Photo | PTI)
Yes Bank withdrawal limits likely to end on March 18
A laboratory set up for the diagnosis of coronavirus. (Photo| EPS/ Madhav K)
Son of 1st Indian who died of coronavirus blames doctors' negligence
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
Gold prices fall as part of general meltdown

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
First-person account: Being self-quarantined in the time of coronavirus
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
Coronavirus scare: Bus conductor distributes face masks in Karnataka
Gallery
A global pandemic is no good sign for Hollywood, which manufactures expensive movies eyeing audience all over the world. From James Bond to new-gen XMen, here are some of the popular flicks that have got the COVID-19 shock so far.
Fast & Furious 9, Disney movies among Hollywood releases postponed due to Coronavirus outbreak | Antlers, Mulan, No Time to Die and more
Ever since the coronavirus first emerged in December 2019 in China, over 1,30,000 cases have been reported globally. Around 116 countries have been affected by the fatal contagious disease and over 4,900 lives have been lost. Many famous people around the
Politicians to movie stars: Here's the list of famous people who have contracted coronavirus
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp